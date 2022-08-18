Hartline Investment Corp Has $3.17 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $28,659,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,889,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Netflix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $242.70. The stock had a trading volume of 61,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,404,569. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

