Hartline Investment Corp Buys 12,741 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.68. 61,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,948. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $405.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

