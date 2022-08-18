Hartline Investment Corp Acquires New Holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPH. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of APPH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 10,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,871. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,256.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $164,554.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,243,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,048.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Profile

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.