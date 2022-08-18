Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Shares Up 1.9%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 389.30 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 383.30 ($4.63). 2,961,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,821,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376.20 ($4.55).

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Harbour Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 351.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 404.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,849.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Harbour Energy

In related news, insider Andy Hopwood acquired 10,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of £35,800 ($43,257.61). In other news, insider Andy Hopwood bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 358 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of £35,800 ($43,257.61). Also, insider Blair Thomas sold 1,594,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.22), for a total value of £5,565,694.95 ($6,725,102.65).

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

