Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Shares Up 1.9%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 389.30 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 383.30 ($4.63). 2,961,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,821,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376.20 ($4.55).
HBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 351.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 404.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,849.00.
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.
