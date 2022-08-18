Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 210,686 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.31% of Hanesbrands worth $15,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,741,000 after purchasing an additional 325,025 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 13,087,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,195 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,684,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,123,000 after purchasing an additional 101,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,963,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,849,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,177 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBI. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. CL King lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

HBI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 33,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,829. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

