Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.28. 7,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 52,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $170.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 157,629 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,630 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

