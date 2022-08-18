Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.87 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,312. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

