Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.21

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.21 and last traded at $76.43, with a volume of 16801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,002 shares of company stock valued at $715,374. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

