Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.97

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.97 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 7.14 ($0.09). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 6.96 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,349,571 shares trading hands.

Gulf Marine Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £68.51 million and a PE ratio of 175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.46.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

