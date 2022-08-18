Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.
TV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.
Shares of TV stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
