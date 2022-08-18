Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

TV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Shares of TV stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth $86,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.