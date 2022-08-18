Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Purchases $542,500.00 in Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,676,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,042,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Maple Rock Capital Partners In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 171,851 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,648,223.91.

On Friday, June 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 44,149 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $654,288.18.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $1,370,261.43.

On Monday, August 15th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 1,830 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $23,533.80.

Groupon Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. 881,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,606. The company has a market capitalization of $363.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $31.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GRPN. TheStreet downgraded Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Groupon to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Articles

