Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Issues Earnings Results

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Up 10.1 %

GRIN traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. 4,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,527. The company has a market cap of $406.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $28.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRIN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 366,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 19.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 894.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,508 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Grindrod Shipping by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.