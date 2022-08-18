Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 18,501 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,501 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,633,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $355.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $343.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.71 and a 200-day moving average of $347.67.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

