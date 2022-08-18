Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

GDOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $54.90.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $217,709. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after buying an additional 302,695 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after buying an additional 448,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

