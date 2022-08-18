Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$5.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $903.20 million-$909.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.35 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.88 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.4 %

LOPE traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.00. 216,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,850. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 32.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $591,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

