Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 22,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gores Holdings VIII by 456.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gores Holdings VIII by 33.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIX remained flat at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,915. Gores Holdings VIII has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

