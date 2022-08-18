Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Jennifer C. Stetson Purchases 8,800 Shares

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) Director Jennifer C. Stetson acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 231,140 shares in the company, valued at $880,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.