Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Jennifer C. Stetson Purchases 8,800 Shares

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) Director Jennifer C. Stetson acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 231,140 shares in the company, valued at $880,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Good Times Restaurants

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.