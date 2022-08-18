Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSEW. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 268.1% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.22. 37,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01.

