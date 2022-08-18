Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 302,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,857. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $210.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 63,161 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

