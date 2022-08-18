Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NYSEAMERICAN GROY remained flat at $2.91 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,887. The company has a market cap of $211.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.20. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 224.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 63,161 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.
