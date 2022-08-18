Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Posts Earnings Results

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Gold Royalty stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,857. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $210.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

GROY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gold Royalty in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 224.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 63,161 shares during the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

