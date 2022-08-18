Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.
Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $66.52 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.13.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.36.
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
