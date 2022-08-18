Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $66.52 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.36.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

About Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Globus Medical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.