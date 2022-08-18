Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Issues Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 56.31% and a return on equity of 26.41%.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $18.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.08. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

