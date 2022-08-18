Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 56.31%.
Globus Maritime Stock Down 2.2 %
GLBS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,592. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globus Maritime (GLBS)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.