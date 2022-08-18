Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 56.31%.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 2.2 %

GLBS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,592. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Globus Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

