Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells $1,023,000.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $103.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.88. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Globe Life by 41.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in Globe Life by 92.0% during the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,524,000 after buying an additional 400,753 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 503.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

