Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells $1,023,000.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE GL opened at $103.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.88. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
