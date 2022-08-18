GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.60.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ GFS traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.66. 38,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,340. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73.
Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
Featured Articles
