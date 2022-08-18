GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ GFS traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.66. 38,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,340. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.