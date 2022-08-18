GlobalBoost-Y Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $208.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $308,154.51 and $208.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,393.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.31 or 0.07892280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00174188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00259995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00718120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00571392 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005230 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000932 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

