Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 1,842.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,435 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Global X MLP ETF worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,803,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,051,000 after acquiring an additional 591,449 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 590,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 46,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 99,593 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 459,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

MLPA traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.42. 1,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

