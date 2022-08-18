Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Sold by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $18.84. 15,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,828. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22.

