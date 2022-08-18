Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $41.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 35,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,379,367 shares.The stock last traded at $34.25 and had previously closed at $36.68.
GLBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Trading Down 6.4 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
