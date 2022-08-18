Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on GLBE. Bank of America increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.
Global-e Online Stock Up 7.9 %
Global-e Online stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Global-e Online by 320.2% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 72,147 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 48.2% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 138.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 563,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 327,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $181,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
