Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,255,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Global Consumer Acquisition worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global Consumer Acquisition by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Consumer Acquisition by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 433,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 58,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Global Consumer Acquisition by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,206,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GACQ remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

About Global Consumer Acquisition

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

Featured Articles

