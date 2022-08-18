Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. Marvell Technology accounts for about 3.2% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 174,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 96,362 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,310. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.