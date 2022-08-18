Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New $629,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.34 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.48.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

