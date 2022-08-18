Glaxis Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Avalara comprises 0.7% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Avalara Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $91.85 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.21.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

