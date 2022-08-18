Glaxis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,896,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,204,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.79. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $87.77.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

