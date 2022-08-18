Glaxis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Medtronic makes up about 1.3% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $94.91 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

