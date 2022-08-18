Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 502,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Commercial comprises approximately 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 38,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.81. 259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,449. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $822.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 15,015.02%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

