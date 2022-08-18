Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,002 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.28. 92,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,683,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.