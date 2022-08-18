Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Lifted by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.02 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.68.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

