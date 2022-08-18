Ghost Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Ghost has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $559.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,469.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00070520 BTC.

About Ghost

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,280,822 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

