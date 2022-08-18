Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Gary D. Owens Buys 19,369 Shares of Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens acquired 19,369 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $95,682.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 165.5% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 76,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

