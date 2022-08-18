Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Genius Sports updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GENI opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 32.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 175,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 42,910 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Genius Sports by 33,934.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 42,079 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GENI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

