General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

