Genaro Network (GNX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.15 Million

Genaro Network (GNX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $1.15 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network.

Genaro Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

