GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Short Interest Update

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 694,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCP Applied Technologies
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,504,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,400 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter worth $66,029,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,374,000 after acquiring an additional 899,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 700.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 812,313 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GCP Applied Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of GCP opened at $31.79 on Thursday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.93.
GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile
GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.
