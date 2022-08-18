GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Short Interest Update

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 222,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 243,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,445,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 216,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of GCMGW remained flat at $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.