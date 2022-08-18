Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.72. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 42,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 47,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

