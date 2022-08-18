Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading Up 1.3%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 112,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Galway Metals Trading Down 4.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of C$77.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46.
Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Galway Metals
Galway Metals Company Profile
Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.
See Also
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.