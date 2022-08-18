Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading Up 1.3%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 112,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Galway Metals Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of C$77.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46.

Get Galway Metals alerts:

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Galway Metals

Galway Metals Company Profile

In other Galway Metals news, Director Michael William Sutton purchased 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,912,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$765,069.20.

(Get Rating)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.