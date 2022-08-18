G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Down 5.3%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 8,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,211,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.
G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
